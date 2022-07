Colombo: Sri Lanka’s beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo Saturday before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound.

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo have stormed the presidential palace, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee his residence. Protestors have broken through layers of security and entered the Presidential Secretariat, which is the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.