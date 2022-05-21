Sri Lanka: Nine new cabinet ministers take oath amid political instability

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa administered oath to nine new cabinet ministers as political instability and economic crisis continue to affect the island nation. Officials from the President’s Office said more ministers will be sworn in to the new cabinet by next week. Sri Lanka has seen weeks of public protests amid ongoing political and economic instability, which has led to a shortage in essential supplies including food and medicines.

On Monday, the newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the next couple of months will be the most difficult ones in the lives of all citizens and the country must prepare to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period.