Sri Lanka celebrates 75th Independence Day

Sri Lanka is celebrating 75 years of Independence on Saturday under the theme Namo Namo Matha – A step towards a century. The main ceremony of the National Independence Day Celebrations was held on Saturday morning at 8.30 am at Galle Face Green in Colombo. A special cultural arts festival Lankaralanka was held on Friday at Independence square in Colombo. The Jaffna cultural centre which was built under an Indian grant will also be opened next week.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan who had reached Colombo last night participated in the Independence Day celebrations held today. He also interacted with Indian Diaspora in Sri Lanka. Addressing the representatives of Indian community, he said that now the whole world has started to recognise India as one of the strongest economies in the world. He added that the world looks at India with hope and expectations. Speaking on the relations India has with the diaspora he said that there is a huge change in the Indian approach.

Speaking exclusively with our Special Correspondent, Mr. Muraleedharan said that in terms of India’s neighbourhood first policy, India walked the talk. He added that as India holds the presidency of G20 this year, It will work together with the countries of global south. He expressed hope in improvement in the ethnic issue and appreciated singing of national anthem in Sinhala and Tamil during the Independence Day celebrations.

The minister interacted with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremasinghe and Sri Lankan Minster of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and discussed issues of mutual interest. The minister will conclude his visit tomorrow morning.