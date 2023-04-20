Sri. Brahmrishi Gurudev meets President Droupadi Murmu to Discuss Non-Violence, Peace, and Women Empowerment

Delhi: Sri. Sidheshwar Brahmrishi Gurudev, Tirupati (Siddh Guru) met with the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu to discuss non-violence, peace, and women’s empowerment. During the discussion, Gurudev presented his perspectives on non-violence and peace for a more harmonious society, as well as the need for empowering women with leadership opportunities. Taking Sri Gurudev’s vision of women empowerment forward, Sri Brahmrishi Ashram, Tirupati educates over 1 lac girl children. A book was presented to the President, which outlines the life journey of Sri Gurudev and his teachings.

President Droupadi Murmu praised Gurudev’s commitment to these values and ideals, noting that his work has had a positive impact on the community. She stressed the importance of working together to create a more peaceful and equitable society, where every individual can thrive and fulfil their potential.

“I am honoured to have had the opportunity to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and discuss these important topics. Giving back to society and serving humanity is the greatest form of service. I strongly believe in the philosophy of ‘Learning, Earning, and Returning,’ where we constantly strive to gain knowledge, work hard to earn our livelihood, and then give back to society in whatever way we can.“ said Gurudev.

“Gurudev’s teachings have inspired countless individuals to live a more compassionate and harmonious life. We fully support his efforts to promote non-violence, peace, and women empowerment, and look forward to working with him towards this noble goal.” – Sarla Bothra, Women Chairperson, Sri Brahmrishi Ashram, Tirupati.

Sri Brahmrishi Gurudev, an “Incarnate Sadguru” is amongst the most revered and accomplished saints of the current era. Sri Brahmrishi Ashram is a pious place of Pilgrimage located near the holy city of Tirupati, surrounded by hills, nestled in the lap of nature, clad with beautiful plantations, and can be rightly called a “Heaven on Earth”.