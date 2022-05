Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena informed that as many as 11 fishermen stranded in the Bay of Bengal amid the rough sea conditions due to the cyclone Asani have been airlifted by the Coast guard.

As per reports, fishermen from Chikiti area of Ganjam district were returning from Vishakhapatnam to Ganjam on a boat. However, the fishermen were unable to negotiate through the rough waters due to high tide in view of cyclonic storm, said Jena.