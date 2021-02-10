Sprinter Dutee Chand nominated for the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand of Odisha has been nominated for the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated Dutee for her recognition.

The other contenders for the award are shooter Manu Bhaker, chess player Koneru Humpy, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian hockey team captain Rani.

The accolade honours the contributions of Indian sportswomen and celebrates the achievements of women in sport in the country. Voting is open until February 24 at 18:00 GMT and the winner would be announced on March 8 at a virtual ceremony in Delhi and on the BBC Sport website.