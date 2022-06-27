Springfit announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as its Brand Ambassador

New Delhi : Springﬁt mattress, the country’s leading brand of premium and progressive sleep accessories and solutions have announced signing the renowned Bollywood actress and youth icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. Through its series of campaigns, the association aims to promote and make people aware of the importance of choosing the right mattress to ensure a peaceful sleep.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Ensuring a good night’s sleep is important for our physical and mental wellbeing and there is a comforting feeling when you sink into a luxuriously designed mattress, which is designed just as per the need of our body requirement. A night of good sleep is an important part of my fitness routine and this is why I am thrilled to associate with Springfit Mattress, a brand that has been innovating sleep solutions through its range of mattresses, for over a decade. My power naps and peaceful night’s sleep have a new meaning now, all thanks to Springfit.”

Mr. Nitin Gupta, Executive Director of Springfit said, “We are absolutely happy and excited to have Ms. Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as our brand ambassador for Springfit. We, as a brand, firmly believe that the power of better sleep can rejuvenate you, uplift your mood, and act as a tonic for your overall wellbeing. We were exactly looking for a face who could identify with our motto and help us spread the right message among the masses of prioritizing sleep for your own good health. Mrs. Khan is not only a youth icon but also a fitness enthusiast who believes that it is important to adopt a correct sleep pattern for a healthy state of mind”

She will be seen spearheading the multi-media campaigns spanning digital, and over-the-top platforms for the brand and raising awareness through direct consumer outreach.