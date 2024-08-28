Springer Nature launches new initiative focusing on Research Integrity in Science and Education (RISE) at Siksha O Anusandhan University

Bhubaneswar, 27th August: Springer Nature today announced the launch of its Research Integrity in Science and Education (RISE) initiative as part of the RISE Conclave at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University (SOA). Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha was the chief guest at the event.

This pan India research integrity initiative focuses on accessibility, empowerment, advocacy, and cultural shift to enhance best research practices in Indian research communities. This event will be followed by RISE roads hows comprising workshops, knowledge sessions and learning courses for researchers across India, as part of Springer Nature’s India Research Tour 2024 (September – October 2024).



Steven Inchcoombe, President, Research, Springer Nature Group said “As guardians of the academic record, Springer Nature is absolutely dedicated to ensuring the integrity of the content we publish, not only by rigorously assessing the research that reaches us, but also by supporting best practice from the very beginning of the research process. RISE is a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India’s research landscape by nurturing talent, making research more open and transparent, and improving its quality. It ensures that Indian researchers have free access to vital resources and training materials on research integrity, promoting transparency and accountability. Through empowerment, early career researchers gain the knowledge and tools to champion ethical research practices, strengthening India’s research integrity position in the world.”

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited added “Through the RISE initiative, we aim to encourage educational institutions and policymakers to integrate mandatory research integrity training into curricula, setting a strong foundation to conduct ethical research in India. Ultimately, RISE is Springer Nature’s commitment to cultivate a culture of integrity within the Indian research community, fostering a collective commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards. Springer Nature is committed to supporting researchers and institutions in their pursuit of high-quality, ethical research. Our collaboration with SOA University reflects our shared vision of making science more open, accessible, and impactful. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this partnership”.

The event also saw the publisher sign a Fully Open Access Agreement with SOA, along with an MoU exchange for its Cureus Journal of Medical Science, marking a significant milestone in the university’s commitment to advancing open science and ensuring that its research outputs are freely accessible to the global scholarly community.

Prof. P K Nanda, Vice Chancellor, SOA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“We are honoured to collaborate with Springer Nature. The RISE initiative and the Fully Open Access Agreement align with our university’s mission to promote excellence in research and education. This partnership will not only enhance the quality and visibility of our research but will also set new standards for academic integrity in India.”

The RISE Conclave was a daylong event held at the SOA campus which saw various keynotes being delivered by eminent speakers Prof. TG Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR, Ministry of Education. The special address was delivered by the Chief Guest Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha.The event also saw MoU exchange for Springer Nature’s Cureus Journal of Medical Sciences deal with SOA along with the MoU exchange for the Fully Open Access Journals. Multiple panel discussions were hosted on topics like Research Integrity a means to elevating India’s Standing in the Global Research Community and “Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Empowering Women Researchers in Science and Academia”. The event ended with a talk on AI in Research Integrity and Publishing followed by a vote of thanks.