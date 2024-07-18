Spread of negative narratives and insufficient attention to constructive endeavours by media is a cause for concern- VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed concern over the disproportionate coverage given by media to incidents of limited impact, which overshadow substantive and long-term initiatives, Shri Dhankhar cautioned against the
Interacting with the students at the parliament led by a hindi daily, the Vice-President called for introspection within the media and appealed to the media to take note of the growth story of India.
Lamenting over commercialization and control of media for motivated narratives, Shri Dhankhar acknowledged journalism’s crucial role in sustaining democracy. Shri Dhankhar called on the media to rise above partisan views and avoid aligning with political agendas or forces against national interests.
“It is time for soul searching. I appeal to the media in all humility and earnestness to be partners in growth. They can do this by highlighting good works and being critical of wrong situations and deficiencies”, he added.
Highlighting concerns over Media’s tendency to glorify disruption, Shri Dhankar called upon the media to reassess their priorities in covering parliamentary proceedings. He expressed that when disruptions become headlines and disruptors are hailed as heroes, journalism fails in its duty to uphold democratic values.
The Vice President urged the media to uphold its responsibility in portraying an accurate image of India’s to the world. “People from outside cannot judge India. They do it from their own perspective. There are many people, less in the country and more outside, who are unable to digest our unexpected and unimaginable progress, that we are becoming a superpower”, he added.