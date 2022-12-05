National

Sportspersons to take part in 8 day sports summit organised at ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Along with traditions, culture, civilization and religious pilgrimage, sports is another area that has been added to the overall engagement plan for participants at the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’.

A 8 day long ‘sports summit’ has been organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from the 8th till 15th of December 2022.

Sportsperson will also get the opportunity to witness the grand ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ as they participate at the sports summit organised at ‘Mahamana Ki Bagiya’, BHU wherein eight categories of sports as per schedule given below will been organised.

Both Men’s and Women’s team have been formed from North and South India, who will participate at the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam – Sports Summit’.

‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ – Sports Summit Schedule: 8th – 15th December 2022

Sl. No. Date Day Sports Activity Venue
1. 8th December 2022 Thursday Hockey Match Hockey Stadium, BHU
2. 9th December 2022 Friday Football Match Football Stadium, BHU
3. 10th December 2022 Saturday Cricket Match IIT Cricket Stadium, BHU
4. 11th December 2022 Sunday Table Tennis & Badminton Match MP Hall, BHU
5. 12th December 2022 Monday Volleyball Match BHU Sports Ground, BHU
6. 13th December 2022 Tuesday Kho-Kho Match BHU Sports Ground, BHU
7. 14th December 2022 Wednesday Kabaddi Match BHU Sports Ground, BHU
