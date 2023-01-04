Sportsmanship necessary in all activities: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that sports are very important for a healthy life and healthy relations with each other. Sports are wonderful and integral part of our life. Sportsmanship is essential in all activities of life. CM Shri Chouhan was addressing the inauguration programme of 28th IES Digiana Inter Press Cricket Tournament 2023 at Old Campion Cricket Ground, Arera Colony, Bhopal. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailas Sarang, officials of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association along with senior journalists of the capital were present in the programme organised by Sports Journalist Association of Bhopal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the tournament by batting on the bowling of Shri Tejinder Singh Ghumman, Chairman, Digiana Group. CM Shri Chouhan also released the souvenir of IES Group.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that due to the outbreak of Covid, the tournament could not be held in previous years. The year 2023 is starting with this tournament. Along with this, we are fortunate that the Khelo India Youth Game are also being organised in the state this year. Journalists finding time for sports in the midst of their tough and struggling lives is a symbol of their positivity.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also honored Shri Abhilash Khandekar, president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, who made his mark in cricket at the international level in the Under-19 age group.