Sports Ministry physically hands over trophies to the winners of National Sports Awards 2020, Union Sports Minister Graces the event

New Delhi : The Sports Ministry physically handed over trophies to all the winners of last year’s National Sports Awards during a function today at Ashoka Hotel, Delhi. All the winners of the National Sports Awards 2020 had already received the cash awards but were not able to collect their trophies and citation during last year’s event when the Sports Awards ceremony was held virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was also graced by the presence of the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur along with Secretary Sports Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Youth Affairs Usha Sharma and other top ministry and SAI officials.

On 29th August 2020, the Sports Ministry handed over a total of 74 National Sports Awards, including 5 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratnas and 27 Arjuna Awards. Monday’s ceremony was attended by many awardees, including Rani Rampal, VineshPhogat and MariyappanThangavelu, who received the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, and LovlinaBorgohain, Ishant Sharma, Atanu Das, Satwik Sairaj Ranki reddy, Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty, among others who received the Arjuna Award.

Addressing the awardees Anurag Thakur said, “the National Sports Awards is a prestigious award that is won by athletes after years of dedication and hard work. Congratulations to all the awardees and the very best for their future events. The journey of the awardees doesn’t end here, there is more to be achieved. We must also continue to look for talented athletes, groom them and make them capable of winning medals at the International level. So, I request all the athletes to take the pledge of grooming and training at least five such athletes who can win medals for India in the future.”