Sports Activities At Rie Bhubaneswar Under G20 Jan Bhagidari Initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar for fostering the spirit of Jan Bhagidari initiative under G 20 organized Cricket tournament of the faculty and the staff versus students held in the morning at Main Ground of the campus where all the players, spectators, officials and organizers attended and witnessed the event. Prof. P. C. Agarwal, Principal inaugurated the event. Prof S.R.Sahoo, Dean of Instructions Prof. H.K. Senapaty ,Prof. Laxmidhar Behera,Nodal Officer G 20 and other dignitaries were present. Teachers team was led by Prof. A. K. Mahapatra whereas the students team was led by Suraj Mahanta. After winning the toss teachers team decided to field first. After 10 overs students scored 117 with the loss of 7 wickets. In response teachers team can only score 85 after 10 overs with the loss of 6 wickets. It was an excellent showcase of determination, dedication, temperament, stamina, fair play and spirit throughout the match. Simultaneously, the Women throw ball match of the faculty vs students were held in the throw ball court. Teachers team led by Dr. Elizabeth Gangmei showed an excellent exhibition of skills. About one hundred members i.e. officiating members, students, faculty from institute and teachers DM school participated in the event.