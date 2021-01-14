SPMCIL pays dividend of Rs. 215.48 crore

New Delhi: The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a Schedule-‘A’ Miniratna Category-I CPSE, wholly owned by the Government of India under the administrative control of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, has paid a Final Dividend of Rs.215.48 crore to the Government of India for F.Y. 2019-20 being 5% of Net worth of the Company as at 31st March 2020 [41% of Profit after Tax (PAT) for F.Y. 2019-20) in compliance of DIPAM guidelines.

The dividend cheque was presented to Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman by Smt. Tripti P. Ghosh, CMD, SPMCIL along with Shri Ajai Kumar Srivastav, Director (Technical) in presence of Shri Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, DEA and Dr. Shashank Saksena, Senior Economic Advisor (C&C), DEA, Ministry of Finance.

SPMCIL has achieved the targets in the production of Bank Notes, Coins, Security Paper, Passports, Security Inks and other Security Products during the year 2019-20. SPMCIL has produced 9824 million pieces of the Bank Notes, 3282 million pieces of circulating coins, 7010 Metric Ton (MT) Security Paper, 851 Metric Ton (MT) of Security Inks in 2019-20. During the year 2019-20, the Revenue from Operations of the Company is Rs. 4,966 crore and Profit before Tax has increased to Rs. 1,026.79 crore. SPMCIL has also achieved “Excellent” grading for Corporate Governance from Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) for the year 2019-20.

