Spirit of GS takes over Bhubaneswar; BMW Motorrad customers participate in International GS Trophy 2022 qualifier

Bhubaneswar: BMW Motorrad organized the qualifier for International GS Trophy 2022 in Bhubaneswar from 20-21 November 2021. This was a much-awaited opportunity for BMW GS riders in India to display their off-roading skills and stand a chance to compete at an international level.

The Bhubaneswar qualifier event was held at one of the most picturesque locations – the Helipad Ground opposite the ancient Konark Sun Temple in Puri. Registration was open for all BMW GS motorcycle owners.

The multi-city qualifiers are being held across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. Riders screened and selected at these events will compete at the Indian National Qualifier where the top three winners will finally constitute ‘Team India’.

Team India will proudly represent the country at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 to be held in Albania. The team will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Albania and presented with a brand-new personalized BMW GS motorcycle for each rider for duration of the event. Team India will compete against other teams from Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, South East Asia, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States of America.

The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three team positions. Details regarding the registrations and guidelines can be accessed by visiting the BMW Motorrad website. Link: https://www.bmw-motorrad.in/en/experience/Events/gs-trophy-2022.html#/section-program

About the International GS Trophy

The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is not a race but a team competition, pitching the GS-riding international contingent against each other in a series of challenges – and not all involve riding.

‘Explore the unexpected’ is the motto of the eighth edition of the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy, which will take place in late summer 2022. Albania is considered an insider tip for off-road touring and is incredibly rich in flora, fauna and culture. The best Enduro riders in the world can look forward to discovering this quite unknown beauty on their GS bikes, in numerous special stages, and experience the #SpiritOfGS up close.

With the competitors camped nightly in a bivouac, the event also fosters a sense of brotherhood, sisterhood – and camaraderie. The successful team will be respectful of their environment, sympathetic to their machinery and understanding of team-mates.