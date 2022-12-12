SpiceJet awarded the ‘Safety Performer of the Year’ award by DIAL

GURUGRAM : SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline and the leading logistics platform, has won the ‘Safety Performer of the Year’ award at the annual GMR Delhi Airport Awards for being the top performer among the self-handling airlines and its success in reducing ground safety violations.

SpiceJet’s ground handling team at Delhi Airport achieved this notable performance through constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and hard work. Minimizing incidences of ground safety violations play a key role in ensuring compliance to safety guidelines and regulatory requirements.

GP Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, SpiceJet said, “To be awarded the ‘Safety Performer of the Year’ by the country’s biggest airport is indeed a proud moment for us. SpiceJet meeting the highest safety standards of our country’s aviation regulators and airports is a great honour and a true reflection of what we truly stand for. Safety of our passengers and employees is the top priority for us at SpiceJet. It is an integral part of all our functions and is ingrained in our culture. We will continuously strive to adopt the highest safety standards to provide a safe and secure travel environment for our passengers.”

SpiceJet was recently audited by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and its operations, safety processes and systems were found to be strong and at par with the global best practices and safety standards following an exhaustive audit by the United Nations aviation arm. SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline part of the audit conducted by ICAO. The audit of SpiceJet safety systems helped India achieve its highest ever safety ranking in ICAO audit.