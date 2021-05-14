SpiceJet airlifts a record 55,000 oxygen concentrators & Covid relief material

Gurugram: Contributing to the country’s efforts towards fighting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in an acute shortage of oxygen in the country, SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, has airlifted a record 55,000 oxygen concentrators and Covid relief material in just over three weeks.

Out of this, 51,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted from the USA, Singapore and China and 4660 have been transported domestically. The airline has been deploying its wide-body and narrow-body cargo aircraft for these flights.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet has carried record supplies of relief material, medicines and medical equipment all through the pandemic contributing in India’s war against Covid-19. In the last week of April, we set ourselves a target of airlifting 10,000 oxygen concentrators and Team SpiceJet has surpassed all expectations by transporting more than five times that quantity. Nothing can be more important than saving lives and helping fellow citizens during these challenging times and I am proud of the efforts put in by my team. We will continue to make every possible effort to be useful to our nation by contributing maximum resources during this most unfortunate phase of our lives.”

These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organizations. SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been working actively with state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen.

With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.6 lakh tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020. The airline has transported a record 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12 and April 12, 2021.