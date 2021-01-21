Spell-Binding Performance Of Odissi Percussion And Hindustani Vocal at Concluding Evening of Rajarani Music Festival 2021

Bhubaneswar: The concluding evening at the Rajarani temple witnessed scintillating performance on Odissi percussion instruments led by eminent Mardala player Guru Satchidananda Das & Group and Hindustani Vocal by Internationally acclaimed Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar.

Evening’s first programme was Brunda Mardala Badana by Guru Satchidananda Das and his disciples who played Aditala of 16 beats producing different layakaris punctuated with bols or Ukutas with special use of traditional musical phases like khandi, gadi, arasa, mana, bhaunri mana, chhaka mana, jamana with different layakaris and chaturgati ragada and chhanda prakarana which produce special striking structure typical to Odissi Music. In the second phase Guru Shri Das presented Trital of 16-beats punctuated with typical musical renderings using uthana, elaboration of Dharana, Jati, Chakradar, Biram, Abiram, Lagana mana, Bira mana, Kaida, Sabdaswar pata, Rela etc having different layas and chhandas. The rhythm and the beats perfectly synchronized with the bols (rhythmic syllables) in conformity with different notations produced a melody that delighted the music lovers which filled the hearts of the audience with new excitements and emotions. Guru Shri Das is assisted by Budhanath Swain, Dibakar Parida, Ramachandra Behera, Anup Das, Muralidhara Swain on Mardala, Guru Kulamani on Harmonium and Shri Srinibas Satapathy on Flute.

Evening’s second programme was Hindustani Vocal by Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar presented Rag Kalyan Bilambit followed by Rag Durga Madhyalaya and lastly some remarkable Bhajans. His programme was marked with step-by-step elaboration in Bilambita and Drutalaya giving scope for vocal embellishments, simpler and softer movement from one note to other. While executing intricate tans and sargams, their wide ranging mellifluous voice, combined with masterly command over the technique, translated their highest flight of imagination into sublime music. He was accompanied on Tabla by Shri Keshab Joshi and on harmonium Shri Satish Koli.

The dignitaries who graced the concluding evening were Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism; Durga Prasad Mohapatra, Joint Secretary, Tourism and Dr. Ratikanta Pattanayak, Assistant Director, Tourism. The programme was anchored by Dr. Sangita Gosain and Anuja Tarini Mishra. Officers/ Staffs from Tourism Department, OTDC and Sangita Nataka Academy were coordinating during the festival.

