SPEED UP ONGOING MAJOR INFRA PROJECTS FOR EARLY COMPLETION, ORDERS CHIEF SECRETARY

Chandigarh: In order to ensure seamless implementation of ongoing major infrastructure development projects in the state, Punjab Chief Secretary, Ms Vini Mahajan, on Tuesday directed all the departments concerned to accelerate the pace of the work to complete these projects on time.



The Chief Secretary issued these directions while chairing a virtual meeting of the Public Investment Management Committee here.



She reviewed the status of implementation, progress, and completion of 49 major infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 10,533 crore.



The major projects reviewed included 24×7 pan city surface water supply for Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar, Aerotropolis near international airport in Mohali, rejuvenation of Chhoti and Badi Nadi in Patiala, large surface-based piped water supply schemes in various districts, Kajauli water works, water supply and sewerage project at NAC Mehraj in Bathinda, Shahpur Kandi dam project, new bus stand in Patiala, ring road in Bathinda, completion of construction of various judicial courts complexes, and other projects related to railway over and under bridges.



Addressing the Administrative Secretaries of implementing departments — Local Government, Housing and Urban Development, Water Supply and Sanitation, Water Resources, Public Works, Sports and Youth Services, Higher Education and Power, Ms Mahajan asked them that these projects should be completed within the given timelines as per the specifications without compromising with the quality control.



She also asked the Finance Department to release the funds as per requirement of the departments concerned so that the public-oriented projects should be completed within stipulated time frame.



The Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Civil Aviation Tejveer Singh, ACS-cum-CMD PSPCL A Venu Prasad, Principal Secretaries Sarvjit Singh (Housing and Urban Development), KAP Sinha (Finance), Anurag Verma (Sports and Youth Services), Vikas Pratap (PWD), Jaspreet Talwar (Water Supply and Sanitation), Ajoy Kumar Sinha (Local Government), Raj Kamal Chaudhuri (Planning), and Secretary Higher Education VK Meena attended the meeting.

Related