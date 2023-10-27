Bhubaneswar: Speech of Young Parliamentarian in IPU on 26th October, 2023 – Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP, Rajya Sabha, INDIA

Hon’ble Chairperson and Parliamentarians from across the world,

The youth of the world are not untouched by what is happening around the world. As spoken by Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bharat in his address at the P-20 forum as part of the G-20 in New Delhi a few days back, ” a divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges faced by humanity. This is a time for growth and well-being of all. We have to overcome the global trust deficit and move forward on human-centric thinking. We have to look at the world in the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future. In this spirit, Bharat proposed to make the African Union a permanent member of the G20 and we were glad that all G20 member countries accepted it. We were very happy to see the participation of the Pan Africa Parliament in the P20 forum in New Delhi a few days back.

As you know, Bharat has been adversely affected by terrorism for decades. Terrorists have killed thousands of innocent people in Bharat. About 20 years ago, terrorists had also targeted our Parliament. And you will be shocked to know that the Parliament was in session at that time. The terrorists had planned to take the MPs hostage and kill them. Bharat has reached here today after dealing with many such terrorist attacks. It is very sad that there is no consensus on the definition of terrorism. Even today the International Convention on Combating Terorrism is waiting for consensus in the United Nations. The enemies of humanity are taking advantage of this attitude of the world. Parliaments and young representatives around the world will have to think about how we can work together in this fight against terrorism.

Bharat believes that Governments are formed by majority, but the country is run by consensus. Our Parliaments and the IPU can also strengthen this sentiment. Our efforts to make this world a better place through debate and deliberations will definitely be successful.

Let us all be inspired by the philosophy of Ahimsa – Non Violence given to the world by Mahatma Gandhi and the two mantras of Bharat – Vasidaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one family) and Sarva Dharma Sambhava ( respect for all religions). Let us all unite to build peace, justice and stronger institutions successfully for making the world a more peaceful, just and non-violent world for our generation and the generations to come.