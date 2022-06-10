Spectacular NMDC Exhibition at DPE’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Mega Show

New Delhi :The largest iron ore producer of India, National Mineral Deployment Corporation (NMDC) is participating in the Exhibition, organized by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to celebrate the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 9th to 12th June, 2022. Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, inaugurated the exhibition on ‘Nation Building and CPSEs’ where 75 CPSEs including NMDC showcased their achievements towards nation building.

The NMDC pavilion was inaugurated by the company’s Director (Finance) Shri Amitava Mukherjee. The stall displays of NMDC’s major achievements of 42 million tonnes iron ore production, the company’s transformational digital journey, and investment in building the social capital of its host communities. In the honour of 75 years of independence, NMDC is organizing activities and campaigns to engage people in celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

Congratulating team NMDC for its excellent display at the exhibition, Shri Amitava Mukherjee said, “NMDC’s endeavor to build a robust digital infrastructure is in line with the motive of the Finance Ministry’s Iconic Week. Our lighthouse digital initiative will boost production, ensure mineral security, and is a tribute to [email protected]”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said that CPSEs have played a pivotal role in the growth story of our nation and this iconic Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration is befitting. NMDC is devoted to building a self-reliant and steel solid future for India. It is a moment of pride for us to be a part of this mega show.