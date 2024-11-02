Special Trains: 7,000 Services Operational for Chhath Puja 2024; Full Schedule Inside

Indian Railways has announced additional special trains starting Saturday, October 2, to accommodate passengers for Chhath Puja. To enhance convenience, special arrangements have been made at key stations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that a total of 7,435 special trains are being operated, with the possibility of adding 150 more if needed. By October 31, approximately 5.1 million passengers had already traveled on these special services.

Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi railway station to review the arrangements, emphasizing that a large holding area has been set up for smooth passenger movement. He assured that plans are in place to manage the return traffic effectively once the festivities conclude.