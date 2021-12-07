Special Training to Doctors and Para-Medical Staff in Handling Various Types of Epidemics

New Delhi : The Government has taken several measures to enable training and capacity building in COVID-19. Training, including virtual training, has been provided to doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals and volunteers regarding the relevant aspects of COVID-19. The Government of India has utilized the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) platform to train various personnel. Since the beginning of COVID-19, close to 14 lakh unique users across the country have registered on this platform, recording enrollment of 29.29 lakh for different course. Additionally, more than 80 lakh health workforces have been trained in COVID related topics through the State Governments. Webinars and tutorials on various COVID related subjects were also uploaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and reputed institutes like AIIMS (New Delhi), NIMHANS, PGIMER, JIPMER, etc. that recorded a viewership of 2.23 crore.

As informed by National Medical Commission (NMC), a competency-based module was introduced by the erstwhile Board of Governors,Medical Council of India (BoG-MCI) on management of pandemics in the MBBS curriculum in August, 2020.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.