Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 Undertaken by the Ministry of Mines and Subordinate Offices

New Delhi : As part of Special Campaign 2.0 being conducted by all the Ministries across Government of India between 2nd October and 31st October, the activities for the Ministry Mines was launched by Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj on 2nd October at Khanij Kaksh where all the organizations under the Ministry joined through V.C. The Ministry has identified 84 site offices throughout India for implementing 116 swachhta campaigns.

During the preparation phase from 15th to 30th September Secretary and Additional Secretary of Mines ministry visited field offices of GSI and IBM to inspect and guide these offices for the Campaign.

The goal set by the Ministry this year is “giving back to the environment in the form of rainwater harvesting, compost pits, cleaning lakes/ponds and eco-disposal of waste.” As part of best practices the buildings owned by the offices of Ministry of Mines is setting up rainwater harvesting structures. Three sites have been identified for Compost Pit projects.

Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj recently visited GSI Headquarter office in Kolkata and inspected the work being done under Special Campaign 2.0 and instructed the employees to take up the campaign with utmost sincerity to make it a grand success.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi and Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj visited the site identified by the Ministry for conversion of space into Wellness Café and encouraged the employees for taking full benefits of the same. Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi also visited GSI headquarters in Kolkata and inaugurated the Wellness Cafeteria there under the special campaign 2.0.

The Ministry utilized the campaign for better record management by identifying pending MP references, references from the State Governments, Inter Ministerial references, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO references, Public Grievance and PG appeals.

While reviewing the works done under special campaign, Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi suggested segregation of waste in departmental canteen which is being implemented by the Ministry of Mines. Ministry of Education which is the nodal ministry is also requested to issue similar guidelines for the departmental canteen and they have taken up the matter with all the departmental canteens based in Shastri Bhawan for waste segregation and using the bio waste for making compost pits.

GSITI, Hyderabad also as a best practise started waste segregation in its hostel canteen and using bio waste for making compost. Compost Pit has been created in GSITI, Hyderabad.

Ministry of Mines in special campaign 1.0 has weeded out around one lakh files. This year as the emphasis is on field offices, through its attached and subordinate offices M/o Mines has kept the target of reviewing 3.32 lakhs files under record management. During the campaign the field offices are removing scrap as old as 20 years from their offices spread across India.

So far, Ministry of Mines and its field organizations have achieved 90.51% of the cleanliness campaign and generated revenue of Rs. 1,58,40,266/- from scrap disposal. About 92,199 square feet space has been freed through efficient records management. It is expected that the Ministry would achieve 100% of the target set for the Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 by 31st October, 2022.