Special sessions of yoga will be held at 75 major places of the state Union ministers will take part in 4 of these places

New Delhi : Special sessions of yoga will be held at 75 major places of the state on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on June 21, the 8th International Yoga Day. For this, archaeological sites, river ghats and famous tourist places have been selected. Union ministers will also attend four of these places.

Among the 4 places where Union Ministers will take part in the special sessions of Yoga are, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in famous archaeological site Khajuraho, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar in Amarkantak, the origin of Narmada river, Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia at the archaeological site of Gwalior Fort, and Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in Buddhist Vihar of the world famous Sanchi.

Theme of Yoga Day ‘Yoga for Humanity’

This year International Day of Yoga will be celebrated on the theme “Yoga for Humanity”. Among the 75 places where special yoga sessions are being held include, Maharaja Narsingh Mahal in Sheopur district, Bateshwar temple group in Morena, Ater Fort in Bhind, Vikram Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Manmandir Complex Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Pichor Fort in Shivpuri and Gandhi Bhawan Shivpuri, Bajranggarh Fort in Guna, Badal Mahal Chanderi in Ashoknagar, Chhatri of Maharaja Parikshit at Datia, Sagar Police Academy at Sagar, Ancient Fort Khurai and Ancient Fort Malthoun, Damyantigarhi in Damoh, Rangmahal Palace, Hata and Nohta Temple, Chhatrasal Park in Panna District, Khajuraho Kandariya Temple premises in Chhatarpur, Sun Temple Umri and Madhkhera in Tikamgarh, Jahangir Mahal at Nimadi Orchha, ancient Gond fort Deogarh in Chhindwara, Bilpakeshwar temple Bilpak in Ratlam, Ranoji Shinde’s Chhatri in Shajapur, Yashwant Rao Holkar I’s Chhatri Bhanpura in Mandsaur, Jiran ki Garhi in Neemuch, Mahakal temple complex Ramghat in Ujjain and ancient fort Mahidpur.

Special Yoga sessions will be held in Krishna Bai Holkar’s Chhatri in Indore, Lal Bagh Palace, Lantern Chouraha, Yashwant Holkar Niwas Road, Durg Dhar in Dhar district, Jahaz Mahal Complex Mandu, Shiv Mandir Malwai in Alirajpur District, Maheshwar Ghat in Khargone (Narmada Bank), Fort Sendhwa in Barwani, Gauri Somnath Temple and Siddhanath Temple in Khandwa, Ancient Fort at Burhanpur, Siddheshwar Temple Nemavar Narmada Bank in Dewas, Ancient Shiva Temple Devphalia in Jhabua, Rani Kamalapati Palace in Bhopal, Buddhist Stupa Sanchi in Raisen, Shiv Temple Bhojpur, Ancient Devi Temple Salkanpur in Sehore district, Sethani Ghat Narmada bank in Hoshangabad district, Bison Lodge Pachmarhi and Tilak Sendur Temple Khatama Itarsi, Sankaji ki Chhatri in Rajgarh district, Harda Teli ki Sarai in Handia and ancient Gupteshwar temple in Charuva, Udeshwar Shiva temple in Vidisha district Udaipur, Narsingh Temple in Narsinghpur district, Shanti Smarak Library, Adegaon Fort in Seoni district, Moti Mahal Complex Ramnagar and Ancient Gond Fort in Mandla, Ancient Fort Ramgarh in Dindori, Ancient Bawdi Hatta in Balaghat district, Ancient Quila Lanji and Bajrang Ghat/Moti Garden, Bhedaghat Narmada bank, Madan Mahal and Chausath Yogini Temple in Jabalpur, Vijayraghavgarh Fort in Katni district and ancient Shiva temple Bilheri, Kankali Temple Antara and Virat Temple Sohagpur in Shahdol district, Sitamarhi Pali in Umaria district, Amarkantak Temple premises in Anuppur, Rock Carved Caves Mada in Singrauli, Hargauri Statue Padmadhar Park and Ancient Garhi Gud in Rewa district and Gola Math (Ancient Shiva Temple) Maihar and Chitrakoot Ghats in in Satna district.

Special sessions will also be held on the banks of Amrit Sarovar

Special sessions of yoga will also be held near the Amrit Sarovars being developed in the state during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, maximum participation of people in yoga sessions is also being ensured. Yoga instructors will be specially present in the group yoga sessions.