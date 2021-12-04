Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena says, cyclone Jawad effect may reduce by tommorrow

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena today said that wind speed is likely to remain between 60-70 kmph when Cyclone Jawan reaches the coast of Puri on Dec 5.

Besides, SRC said, “Ganjam, Puri & Khordha may witness very heavy rainfall today due to the cyclone effect and Incessant rains likely to damage vegetables & paddy crops.

While, it is expected that the impact of cyclone Jawad may weaken by tomorrow evening and as many as 1500 people till now have been shifted to shelter homes .

Further, once the effect of cyclone is over , in the next seven days the assessment report on damages caused by cyclone Jawad will be tabled.