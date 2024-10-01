Special Gram Sabhas on Gandhi Jayanti: Celebrating Elders and Community Empowerment

Our Republic’s 75th year is, in many ways, a historic milestone in the nation’s journey. On2nd October, 2024, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will organize Special Gram Sabhas across 750 Gram Panchayats to mark Gandhi Jayanti and the 75th anniversary of India’s Republic. This year’s Gram Sabhas take on special significance as they honour senior citizens who have lived through India’s journey since independence, offering them a platform to share their reflections on the development of their villages and Gram Panchayats (GPs).

These elders will recount the developmental and infrastructural milestones of their villages, inspiring younger generations to appreciate the strides made while highlighting the work that remains. The insights shared by these elders will also help shape future Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP), ensuring that unfulfilled dreams from the past guide the plans for the future.

Inclusive participation is at the forefront of this initiative. Women’s collectives, youth leaders, and frontline workers (FLWs) will play a pivotal role in the discussions and decision-making processes. These groups will contribute valuable perspectives on issues like healthcare, education, sanitation, and employment, all aimed at strengthening local governance.

The Special Gram Sabhas are also part of the Jan Yojana Abhiyan (People’s Planning Campaign), which seeks to reinforce the preparation and implementation of GPDPs. Discussions will focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas such as health, education, sanitation, and employment generation, to ensure holistic and inclusive rural development.

Further support will come from the Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF), the Piramal Foundation’s and National Institute for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj’s (NIRD&PR) Young Fellows, who will assist in facilitating the proceedings. These young leaders will ensure that the deliberations run smoothly and that the community is engaged in meaningful dialogue, especially in aligning local needs with future developmental goals.

Tree plantations will take place as part of this historic event, which is part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. This initiative commemorates 75 years of the Republic while emphasizing sustainability. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj encourages every citizen to actively participate in their local Gram Sabhas, ensuring their voices contribute to shaping the future of rural India.

These special Gram Sabhas are not just a moment to reflect on the past but an opportunity to guide the future. By honouring the wisdom of elders and fostering the participation of women and youth, these gatherings will strengthen the roots of democracy and governance at the grassroots level. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj invites all citizens to be part of this movement, as the nation works towards realizing Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj.

Special Gram Sabhas, aligned with Jan Yojana Abhiyan, will celebrate past developmental milestones while shaping future Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) with inclusive participation from elders, women, youth, and frontline workers. The discussions will focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in health, education, sanitation, and employment. Key activities include a collective reading of the Constitution’s Preamble, pledges for cleanliness and fitness, tree plantations, and support from various foundations. These gatherings aim to foster self-governance, honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj, while reinforcing community-driven, sustainable rural development.

On the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas and the launch of the People’s Plan Campaign 2024–25 on 2nd October 2024, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has also made appeal to all Gram Panchayats across India to actively participate in the Special Gram Sabha. Ministry of Panchayati Raj has urged to focus on crucial activities that will shape the future of rural communities. These include planning for the sustainability of existing water sources and geo-tagging of assets in Har Ghar Jal certified villages, conducting sanitary surveys to protect water sources, making arrangements to pass resolutions for Har Ghar Jal certification, organizing awareness campaigns for water quality testing with demonstrations, and prioritizing the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in remaining villages.

Collective commitment to these initiatives during the Gram Sabha will significantly contribute to the holistic development of Gram Panchayats and the realization of our shared vision for a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Grameen Bharat. Ministry of Panchayati Raj counts on enthusiastic participation and leadership of Panchayati Raj Institutions in making 2nd October Special Gram Sabha a resounding success.