Special Focus by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta and reducing pendency in Government

New Delhi : The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2nd to October 31st, 2022, with a focus on “Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency in Government”. It reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and clean workspace in Government offices.

Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the country have adopted 900 villages to demonstrate and promote microbial-based agricultural waste management and Vermicomposting. Technologies related to the microbial decomposition of agricultural residues and conversion of farm residues and other organic wastes into vermicompost were demonstrated to 22,678 farmers. Apart from farmers, awareness of vermicomposting was created among 3,000 schoolchildren.

Crop residues are valuable organic inputs to improve soil health and crop productivity when utilized after proper decomposition. Due to the long duration of the natural composting process of most of the crop residues, farmers resort to burning, resulting in environmental pollution apart from the wastage of a valuable asset. Composting technologies using efficient microbial decomposers like “PUSA Decomposer” accelerates the decomposition process resulting in high-quality organic manure in a shorter period. Application of composted residues rather than burnt ash to soil adds organic carbon and other essential plant nutrients to the soil and promotes microbial activity in the soil. Farm residues and other agricultural wastes like cow dung, kitchen wastes etc., after partial decomposition, can be converted to vermicompost using efficient species of earthworms. Vermicompost supplies essential plant nutrients, promotes beneficial soil microbes and improves soil health, thereby aiding in improved crop productivity and ensuring sustainability. Surplus vermicompost produced may also be marketed to ensure additional income.