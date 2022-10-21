Special focus by Department of Agriculture Research and Education on ‘Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta and reducing pendency in government’ in 113 Institutes and over 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of ICAR

New Delhi : The government has announced Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2022, with a focus on “Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency in government”. It reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and clean workspace in Government offices.

During this campaign, special attention is being given to the field/ outstation offices of the Department of Agriculture Research and Education and its attached and autonomous bodies. All the 113 Institutes and over 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of ICAR, an autonomous body under the department, are taking part in Special Campaign 2.0 and apart from clearance of pending MP/VIP references, Public Grievances, weeding out of physical files/records,are also organizing different activities viz. adoption of villages for Microbial based Agricultural Waste Management using Vermi compost, awareness programme about Swachhta, Crop Residue Management, demonstration of technologies on waste and wealth, cleaning of villages programme with farmers, the orientation of school children on various topics like hygiene, sanitation, cleanliness etc.

During this campaign a total of 7,215 activities across the thematic areas mentioned above have been undertaken by the KVKs, involving the participation of over 3 Lakh people (KVK staff, farmers, members of civil society, school children and other dignitaries). Maximum participation of about 46,000 beneficiaries was recorded through about 2,170 awareness programmes on Swachhta that were conducted in KVK premises, villages, schools and other public places.

A total of 519 activities related to crop residue management were conducted by the KVKs. A total of 639 villages were adopted for promoting agricultural waste management using vermicomposting technology with the participation of about 21,437 participants. The activity of cleaning the villages was taken up in about 1,229 villages with the participation of school children, farmers and other members of the society to a tune of 20,000 participants. About 14,700 school children were oriented on various topics like hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness through around 585 activities. A total of 5,496 members of KVK staff were involved in the cleaning of offices, and campuses and disposal of scraps through 1,130 different activities.