Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters and Swachhata is under way in the Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi : On the lines of the Special Campaign held in 2021, a Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters and Special Campaign for Swachhata is under way in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from 02 – 31 October 2022. The Campaign is being implemented in MEA Headquarters, Indian Missions / Posts Abroad, Regional Passport Offices, Branch Secretariats and other subordinate offices of MEA. The main focus areas of the Campaign include effective disposal of public grievances, references from the Members of Parliament, Parliament Assurances, Cleanliness drive, disposal of scrap and weeding out of files. Progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is regularly reviewed by Additional Secretary (Administration) in MEA.

The Special Campaign 2.0, so far is comprehensive in size and scale, witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials in India and aboard. Progress of Special Campaign 2.0 has been widely reported in social media through social media tweets and Facebook posts by our Offices / subordinate offices in India