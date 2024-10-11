Special Campaign 4.0 of Department of Military Affairs

The Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence has reviewed 1,19,240 files, cleaned about 835 campaign sites, identified 170 review and earned of revenue of Rs. 10,16,08 by scrap disposal during first week of the implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0 from 02 Oct 2024 to 31 Oct 2024. Progress of the campaign is being monitored on a daily basis and the objectives of the campaign are being pursued with full resolve.

Special Campaign 4.0 is being carried out in Defence Establishments all over the country with great enthusiasm. Campaign activities are being undertaken in units and formations of the three Armed Forces across the country, including far flung and border areas. Tangible targets were set by the department for each aspect of the campaign during its preparatory phase in September 2024.

The Special campaign is focused on achieving clean work places and surroundings by way of general cleanliness, better space management, disposal of scrap, weeding of old records and beautification of available space. Another key focus of the Campaign is reduction of pendency in public grievances MP, PMO and State Government references, appeals and parliamentary assurances.