Special Campaign 4.0 of Department of Defence Production is in full Swing

Department of Defence Production (DDP) has been conducting the Special Campaign 4.0 on Swacchata within the Department and across its Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Attached offices located in various parts of the country aggressively with saturation approach. It started with a preparatory phase from 15th September 2024 to 30th September, 2024 to identify targets to be taken up for cleaning during the campaign period.

The main campaign started from 2nd October, 2024 and will last upto 31st October, 2024. In the preparatory phase of the Special Campaign, DDP along with its DPSUs and Attached Offices identified 800 (approx.) cleanliness sites across the country and so far, 605 sites have been accomplished. The meeting was convened by Secretary (DP) along with CMDs of DPSUs and DG Level officers of Attached Offices to implement the Special Campaign 4.0 in a befitting manner. The daily progress is being monitored at Joint Secretary level officer and a dedicated team of officials upload the achievements on SCDPM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG). All the DPSUs and Attached Offices are enthusiastically participating in the campaign.

Significant progress has been reported in the successful identification of the targets so far and work is in full swing in all the DPSUs and attached offices to achieve these targets. This year remarkable 8 Lakh Sq. Feet space is anticipated to be freed after disposal of scrap and other redundant material and so far, space of 109,903 Sq. Ft. has been freed after disposal of scrap & other waste material. So far, 6769 physical files have been identified for review/disposal. More than 30000 MT unserviceable stores/scrap have been disposed of under the campaign, thereby extracting revenue to the tune of 3.6 Crores. More than 147 tweets have been posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter) by the DPSUs and DDP tagging to #SpecialCampaign 4.0 to create awareness of the campaign. 8,602 persons have participated so far in Swacchata Activities from the DPSUs in DDP. The campaign is in full swing to achieve the target set by DDP.