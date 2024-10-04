Special Campaign 4.0 launched in the Akashvani Stations/Offices on 2nd October, 2024

Special Campaign in Akashvani was launched today by Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur, DG, Akashvani in Akashvani Bhawan Complex, New Delhi. During this event senior officers of Akashvani were present and a pledge/oath was undertaken. After paying floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, DG led the employees of Akashvani and visited various identified spots in the Campus for cleaning as part of Swatchh Bharat Abhiyan. ADG (News), NSD ; DDG(Admn), Akashvani ; DDG (Policy) Akashvani , Director (News) , and other officials of the Akashvani Directorate, Akashvani Delhi and News Service Division were also present.

Special cleanliness drive from 2nd to 31st October in all offices of Prasar Bharati

DG, Akashvani emphasized the importance of Swachhata and sanitation drive initiated by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 2nd October, 2014 throughout the country. She urged the officials to conduct special cleanliness drive from 2nd October, 2024 to 31st October, 2024 in all offices of Prasar Bharati throughout the country. She desired that the activities like – cleanliness of building/premises; disposal of waste, garbage, condemned furniture, e-waste and weeding out of old records as per prescribed procedure should be done during this period. As part of safety in cleaning, Personal Hygienic Kits, Safety Caps and Snacks were distributed to Sanitation and Security Workers.

Sanitation drive launched at 300+ Akashvani Kendras as part of special campaign 4.0

Sanitation drive at 300+ Kendras of Akashvani also started simultaneously and cleaning activities undertaken as part of Special Campaign 4.0. More than 1000 spots have been identified at field offices/ stations for undertaking cleaning activities. This year emphasis will be made for Energy Audit , up-gradation of records room, Identification of old redundant e-waste, old electrical installations , old AC plants and their disposal and moving towards use of green energy across all major Akashvani stations.

Photo Glimpse: Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur inspects Akashvani campus in New Delhi as special Swachhata Campaign 4.0 launches

Photo Glimpse: Swachhata Abhiyan at various Akashvani offices

The Swachhata Abhiyan, a significant initiative promoting cleanliness, was actively observed across different Akashvani offices. Employees participated enthusiastically in various cleaning activities, ensuring that their workspaces reflect the spirit of cleanliness and hygiene. From organizing waste disposal to tidying up the surroundings, the commitment to maintaining a clean environment was evident. The photo glimpses captured the dedication and teamwork of Akashvani staff, showcasing their efforts to contribute to the larger goal of a cleaner and healthier community