Special Campaign 4.0 is in full swing in MSDE to achieve efficiency in decision making and disposal of pending items

Government of India has announced Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October 2024 with a focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency in the Government, as envisaged by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Special Campaign 4.0 places a greater emphasis on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries, Departments, and their subordinate offices under the aegis of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

As part of the special campaign 4.0, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is giving special attention reducing the pendency in number of references from Members of Parliament, Public Grievances and Public Grievance Appeals. Secretary, MSDE addressed all the senior officers and nodal officers of the Ministry to reduce these on a day-to-day basis and further to that randomly consult the individual Grievant if his grievance is specifically addressed, as instructed by the Prime Minister. A workshop with National Archives of India, was also organised to sensitize the officers of Ministry and attached field offices on the necessity of Record Management.

Entire MSDE including all its attached offices and autonomous organisations as one family resolved to reduce the pendency in number of references from Members of Parliament, Public Grievances and Public Grievance Appeals. As a result, till 30th October,l 2024, nine references from MPs, three Parliament Assurances, 466 Public Grievances and 23 Public Grievance Appeals have been disposed of. Five Rules have been identified and simplified.

As part of Record Management, 4,813 files have been reviewed and 597 files have bee weeded out. 855 e-files have been reviewed out of which 217 filed have been closed. About 21,087 Square feet of space has been freed due to weeding out of files.

The Special Campaign 4.0 is helping to bring about greater degree of awareness to maintain clean office environment and the need for overall environmental protection. MSDE is committed to achieve the targets identified during the preparatory phase.