Special Campaign 4.0 In Ministry Of New And Renewable Energy And Psus/Institutions Under The Ministry

Special Campaign 4.0 has been launched by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) for institutionalising Swachhata and minimizing pendency in Government offices from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024. The preparatory phase of SCDPM 4.0 was implemented from 16.09.2024 to 30.09.2024 in Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) along with its two CPSUs i.e. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) & Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) and three Autonomous Institutions i.e. National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) & Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio Energy (SSS-NIBE). The Ministry and its PSUs/Institutions identified the pendency on various parameters and set their targets for implementation phase of the SCDPM 4.0 i.e. from 02.10.2024 to 31.10.2024.

The Ministry achieved more than 75% of its targets in following categories till half period of implementation phase:

Public Grievances. Grievance Appeals. State Government References. Number of cleanliness campaigns

Training sessions on Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMoP) provisions on Record Management (Chapter 10), the timelines for responding to VIP References and Record Management Practices as per GFR, Public Records Act and Record Retention Schedules were conducted at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi on 26.09.2024, NISE campus, Gurugram on 10.10.2024, NIWE Campus Chennai on 14.10.2024 and NIBE campus, Kapurthala on 17.10.2024.

During the Campaign, the Nodal Officer for SCDPM in the Ministry visited Record Room, Gymnasium and other areas of Ministry’s office at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi and gave directions to the concerned officers/officials to improve Record Management, Space Management and Gymnasium.

The Campaign is being monitored by Nodal Officer of the Ministry on three-day basis. The Ministry along with its PSUs/Institutions is trying to dispose of all pendency identified and achieve its 100% targets in various parameters before 31.10.2024.