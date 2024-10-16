Special Campaign 4.0 in full swing to minimize the pendency and institutionalizing Swachhata in the Ministry of Culture

During second week of Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 4.0, Ministry of Culture along with its Attached, Subordinate and Autonomous Organizations is enthusiastically participating in the Special Campaign 4.0 in full swing to minimize the pendency and institutionalizing Swachhata

Ministry has freed approx. 19407 Sq. Ft. of area by disposing of scrap and generated revenue of Rs. 9,37,375. Besides 6334 physical files and 1630 e-files out of 12668 physical files & 3261 E-files, respectively have been reviewed.

Best Initiatives: As part of best initiatives, some of the organizations under Ministry of Culture have undertaken the following initiatives: –

The Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata has implemented the practice of using a waste composting machine to manage its organic waste efficiently. This eco-friendly initiative helps convert garden waste, such as leaves and plant trimmings, into compost. The compost is then used to fertilize the memorial’s lush gardens, promoting sustainable landscaping. The benefits include reduced waste sent to landfills, decreased carbon footprint, and the creation of nutrient-rich soil, contributing to greener surroundings while promoting environmental awareness among visitors.