Special Campaign 4.0 in full swing in Department of Science and Technology for Swachhata and Reducing Pendency

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum. The preparatory phase (16th-30th September, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 ended on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October, 2024.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) is actively participating in the Special Campaign 4.0 which is also apparent due to massive participation from all the Autonomous Institutes and Subordinate offices across the Country under DST.

304 cleanliness campaigns have already been conducted by various Autonomous Institutes and Subordinate offices of DST which has exceeded the identified target of 257 campaign sites during preparatory phase. This signifies the efforts being put in by various offices under the Department to increase the efficiency. As a result of these cleanliness campaigns more than 84,000 sq. ft. space has been freed. Significant progress in clearing the Public Grievances (PG) and its appeals. 24 PGs have already cleared out of the target of 42 PGs and 4 out of 8 appeals have been disposed. 2 VIP references out of the targeted 8 have also been replied.

The progress of achievements of Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd– 14th October, 2024 is as under:

S.No. Parameter Target in SC 4.0 Achievement upto 14th Oct 2024 Cleanliness Campaigns 257 304 Reference from MPs 8 2 Parliamentary Assurances 1 0 IMC References 0 0 State-Government References 0 0 Public Grievances 42 24 Pubic Grievance Appeals 8 4 PMO References 0 0 Easing of Rules/Processes 0 0 Physical Files due for Review 26,496 2,760 e-Files put up for Review 383 296 Space freed (sq ft) 84,593 Revenue earned (Rs. Crore) 0

During the implementation phase, DST is committed to achieve the targets identified in the preparatory phase. Daily tweets and other social media posts are also being posted by the offices of DST with #SpecialCampaign4.0 gaining significant attraction on the social media.