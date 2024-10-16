Special Campaign 4.0 in full swing in CBIC, aims to institutionalize Swachhata at workplace

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is making significant strides in its “Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 4.0,” which is being actively implemented across all its offices nationwide. Launched on 2nd October 2024 and running through 31st October 2024, the campaign is designed to institutionalize cleanliness (Swachhata) at workplace and surrounding areas while also reducing backlogs in key areas such as record management, file weeding, scrap disposal, and creating more available space.

As of 15th October, 2024, CBIC has successfully resolved over 75% of public grievances and public grievance appeals. Additionally, it has reviewed 12,464 physical files, weeding out 1283 files, and closed 260 e-files. Around 289 cleanliness campaign events have been organized across various locations, targeting both office spaces and public areas.

Another key focus area has been the disposal of old or unused office equipment and scrap materials. This has resulted in the freeing up of 5,070 square feet of office space and the generation of revenue of ₹96,390. One such endeavor is from the CGST Faridabad Commissionerate which developed a cafeteria and creche within the building premises by reclaiming two abandoned rooms filled with old records and used furniture. The creche is named ‘Mukesh’ in the loving memory of Shi Mukesh Kumar, IRS (C&IT) 2014 officer, who lost his life during COVID-19 Pandemic. The officer worked as Deputy Commissioner with CGST Faridabad for more than two years. His parents were also present at the inauguration of the creche.

