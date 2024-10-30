Special Campaign 4.0: DoPT Accelerates Efforts to Clear Pending Matters and Boost Efficiency

Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s National vision to institutionalize Swachhata and enhance workplace efficiency, Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT), along with its Attached/ Sub- ordinate organizations, is actively participating in the main phase of Special Campaign 4.0. This campaign, which commenced on 2nd October and will continue through 31st October 2024, aims to make impactful, focused and significant improvements in Cleanliness and reducing pendency in office matters.

Enthusiastic participation has been witnessed from all the Attached and Subordinate offices functioning under the administrative control of DoPT across the country. Till date, more than 250 cleanliness sites have been covered.

Large scale awareness and Campaign advocacy through Social Media with several Tweets and posts on other platforms like X and Facebook leading to #SpecialCampaign4 has been gaining lot of attraction on Social Media.

During the campaign, focused attention has been accorded for bringing about overall improvement in working environment and improve office experience for the staff.

Records are being reviewed for digitization, preservation and weeding out. Secretary, DOPT visited the Record Room & Store Rooms of the Department and issued instructions for review and weeding out of records/stores in a time bound manner.

Records Management

Since the beginning of the Special Campaign 4.0 on 02nd October, 2024, more than 31,000 physical files and more than 4800 e-files have been reviewed. Approx. 10,000 files have been identified for weeding out, 3500 filed weeded out and 90 files have been sent to National Archives of India. More than 1500 e-files have been closed so far.

Besides the above parameters, overall cleanliness of government offices with special focus on space management and enhancing work place experience of field offices was undertaken. 258 cleanliness campaign were conducted for cleaning of the offices in DoPT along with its Attached and Subordinate offices. The revenue of Rs. 96,516/- was generated by disposal of waste/scrapes. About 1400 Sq ft space has been freed due to scrap disposal and weeding of files.

Disposal of pendency

245 Public Grievances, 12 MP References, 3 IMC References (Cabinet Proposals), 68 State Government References, 2 PMO References, 57 Public Grievance Appeals have been disposed of during this period.

Special Activities / Events during the Special Campaign 4.0

Following activities have also been undertaken by this Department so far during the Special Campaign 4.0 for cleanliness and speedy disposal of the pendency:

Secretary, DoPT led the swachhtadrive on Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October, 2024 at Grih Kalyan Kendra, Lodhi Road, New Delhi with all the officers and staff of DoPT, GKK and CCSCSB. He also led a plantation drive on this occasion. All the officers planted a tree under the special campaign-Ek Ped Maake Naam. All safaimitras and school children received gifts on this occasions. A workshop on Cyber Security was organized in DoPT during the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0 on 30/09/2024 to spread Cyber Swachhta Awareness for the employees. A Workshop for CISOs on Cyber Awareness/Security for various offices under the DoPT was conducted as part of Special Campaign 4.0 on 7th October, 2024. A workshop was conducted on 10th October, 2024 by DoPT in coordination with ISTM on RTI Act, 2005.

The Special Campaign 4.0 is helping to bring about greater degree of awareness to maintain clean office environment and the need for overall environmental protection. Department of Personnel & Training is committed to achieve the targets identified during the preparatory phase.