Special Campaign 4.0 – Cleanliness Drives and Pendency Removal in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

The Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and associated organizations is being organized, under the guidance of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The campaign has completed its first fortnight of implementation and during this period, MeitY has identified the pendency relating to VIP References, PMO References, MP References, State Govt. References, Cabinet References, Public Grievances/Appeals, for their quality disposal.

In addition, 18 cleanliness campaigns have been organized. The cleanliness activities covering common use areas, staircases, lobby, lifts, corridors have been undertaken along with beautification drives and placing of flower pots. Appropriate signages have also been placed in the landscaped areas and efforts have been made for overall improvement of the working environment and work experience for the staff. Photographs and videos of the activities have also been uploaded on SCDPM portal. The MeitY has also issued messages on X social media.

Cleansing Activities

Visit to Record Room

The scrap disposal of old vehicles has been undertaken which has resulted in freeing up of 200 sqr. feet free space and ₹5,88,888/- of revenue generation. Efforts are being made to ensure maximum disposal of pendency in respect of VIP References, PMO References, MP References, State Govt. References, Cabinet References, Public Grievances/Appeals by 31.10.2024.

Visit to the record room was also undertaken and the filing system was reviewed. Regarding weeding out of files a meeting was held with all section officers and queries were resolved. Officers were requested and motivated to speed up the wedding out of physical and e-files and transfer historically important files to NIA. As on 17.10.2024, 5013 physical files have been reviewed and 357 files have been weeded out and 82 e-files have been closed. The weeding out of physical files has resulted in 100 Sq ft space.