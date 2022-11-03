Special Campaign 2.0-Ministry of Road transport and Highways accomplishes its objectives coordinating with all its offices

New Delhi : As part of the “Special Campaign 2.0”, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) undertook various activities all over the country, which included “Swachhta Abhiyan” (cleanliness drive) at various toll plazas, disposing pending files, weeding out scrap and making roads pothole-free.

The campaign, which started on 2nd October, was inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call to make working places clean and clear pendency of files in order to provide better services to the people. The activities took place at HQ and field offices of MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL, IRC and IAHE.

As part of the campaign, 667 out of a target of 694 MP references, 1042 out of 1,049 Public Grievances, 15 out of 16 PMO references, 35 out of 59 Parliamentary assurances, 28 out of 28 State Government references were disposed of while 12,612 physical files, which were identified for weeding, were weeded out. The status of the Special Campaign drive was continuously disseminated on MoRTH Social Media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Koo.

Cleanliness campaigns were carried out at 2,466 locations, which include toll plazas, Regional Offices & PIU/PMUs of MoRTH/NHAI/NHIDCL. The Ministry earned Rs 7.09 lakh by disposing scrap during the campaign. As much as 1,936 sq ft space was freed after files were weeded out and scraps were disposed.

Throughout the campaign period, reports were pouring in from different parts of the country, where officials and workers were seen to be working in tandem to ensure cleanliness at various toll plazas and Way Side Amenities.

As part of the campaign, monitoring of disposal of pending MP references, Public Grievances, record management of files etc was being done by MoRTH on a daily basis through a dedicated portal. Efforts were made for their quality disposal through coordination among different offices.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari himself inspected the Ministry premises and gave necessary instructions. MoS RTH General (Dr) V.K. Singh and Secretary MoRTH Smt Alka Upadhyaya also held review meetings to see the progress of the campaign.