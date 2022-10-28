Special Campaign 2.0 Initiatives relating to Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

New Delhi : Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance has launched a Special Campaign 2.0 focusing on field offices/outstations from 2nd October to 31st October 2022, drawing the inspiration from Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to institutionalize swachhata and minimize pendency in Govt. Accordingly, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) along with its field offices spread across the country and Autonomous Body i.e. Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata & its centres, is actively participating in the Special Campaign 2.0. In this connection, Secretary (S&PI) took weekly meetings with all Senior Level Officers/Divisional Heads to review the progress made by different Divisions/Sections/Autonomous Body and various field offices of MoSPI during the Implementation Phase of the Special Campaign 2.0.

Under the “Special Campaign 2.0”, activities relating to cleanliness, review/weeding out of files, simplification of rules & procedures, productive use of space using compactors, etc. are being undertaken in all the offices of MoSPI. Pendency in the reference categories such as reference from Members of Parliament, Parliamentary Assurances, references from State Government, public grievances and appeals are also being disposed of. MoSPI is looking forward to dispose of all pendencies before 31st October, 2022. Achievements of the Ministry in respect of cleanliness drive are summarized as under:

Reference Category Target Achievements (as on 27.10.2022) Reference from MP 5 5 State Govt. References 2 2 Public Grievances 46 17 Appeals 13 7 Number of files to be reviewed 12445 12,135 Number of files identified to be weeded out 9448 9,448 Number of cleanliness campaigns to be conducted 86 75 Revenue generated from scrap disposal (in Rs.) – Rs. 42,03,014/-

Different Zonal Office/Regional Office/Sub-regional Office conducted different activities and few are worth mentioning which are as follows:

NSO Jammu organised cleanliness drive at Banganga. Zonal office Jaipur conducted cleanliness drive in the corridor of Amer Fort, Jaipur. NSO Raipur cleaned Mahadev Ghat corridor and conducted cleaning awareness drive at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple at Raipur.

Glimpses of the cleanliness drive being undertaken by field offices of MoSPI during the Special Campaign 2.0

MoSPI has its own account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram vide which tweets/messages have been uploaded by the Ministry regarding cleanliness drive carried out by field offices. Secretary (S&PI) also visited different divisions of the Ministry to ensure the cleanliness in the Ministry headquarters and field offices. MoSPI is doing wide publicity of this campaign through the newspapers, TV, social media, etc.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Minister (S&PI), Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, MoSPI is making all efforts to successfully implement the activities undertaken under the Special Campaign 2.0 and to ensure that cleanliness becomes the day to day practice of each official of the Ministry.

