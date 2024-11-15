Special attention should be given to regional nutrition inequality in Odisha – Dy CM Pravati Parida

– State level Take Home Ration (THR) conclave observed

– Senior officials of 9 states and exports from Major organizations joined

– Alternative of Chatua need to be finalized – Dy CM Mrs Parida

Bhubaneswar : Department of Women and Child Development with the collaboration of UNICEF organized a two day long State level THR Conclave which was held at Mayfair Lagoon. The event was graced by Smt. Prabhati Parida, Hon’ble DCM and Minister, W&CD, MS and Tourism, Govt of Odisha. This conclave was also attended by secretaries and senior officers from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Assam and Jharkhand. Senior Scientists and Officials from CFTRI (Mysore), NIN(Hyderabad), Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), NIT(Rourkela), World Food Programme, UNICEF, Azim Premji Foundation, Department of Agriculture, H&FW, ST & SC, Panchayati Raj also took part in this conclave.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Pravati parida attended the program as the chief guest and said that making Odisha free from malnutrition is the government’s priority. Hon’ble Minister lauded the support of the Central Government for its support in implementing POSHAN Abhiyaan and other nutrition interventions in the state. She, however, emphasized the need for strengthening the existing systems and bringing about transformation in the nutrition supplements provided under “Take Home Ration” for the beneficiaries in the state.

She stressed upon the need to reduce malnutrition and achieve the dream of zero malnutrition in the state of Odisha. She believed that the discussion among the stakeholders on the best practices, options for Take Home rations and production would help the state to refine and modify its existing strategy for nutrition. Chief Secretary Mr. Manoj Ahuja also joined the program and opined that Malnutrition free Odisha is the major goal to achieve for Odisha Vision – 2047. We must work in mission mode with time bound manners to eradicate malnutrition.

Subha Sarma, Principal Secretary to WCD said that this program is organized to learn from other implementing states on the state specific nutrition interventions, different types of THR produced, THR production models, value addition done to the existing THR, best practices adopted in the respective states. At the outset, Director, ICDS & Social Welfare welcomed all delegates to the conference and made a presentation on the nutrition scenario of Odisha and the various initiatives taken up by the state for nutrition. Technical sessions were held on 12th and 13th Nov, 24 where the states made detailed presentations on their perspective on Take Home Ration and the Best Practices implemented in their respective states. Technical Institutes such as CFTRI and NIN and Amul from Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation presented Innovations in THR Production, Distribution, and Monitoring and offered suggestions and solutions for strengthening THR in the state.

All participating states and officials from the Department and line Departments held detailed discussions on the various options for THR and models available across states which would help Odisha in designing a strategy for nutrition.