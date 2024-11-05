Speaker Om Birla Highlights Democratic Process Behind Enactment of Three New Criminal Laws

Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla, today said that the three new criminal laws were passed after extensive deliberations in the House and Standing Committee along with public participation. Addressing 135 diplomats/officials from 83 countries at a programme organized by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in the Parliament Premises to give information about these laws, Shri Birla observed that the three new criminal laws are in line with the challenges and expectations of the contemporary society.
Expressing the view that Indian laws always reflect the country’s international commitments, Shri Birla said that India has always respected international laws and has been a strong votary of human rights. This commitment of India ensures that laws are made to uphold the dignity, liberty and equality of every citizen, he said. From gender equality, environmental protection to social welfare and progressive policies on anti-discrimination, Indian laws serve as an instrument of empowerment. Referring to India’s robust arbitration system, Shri Birla said that arbitration is India’s heritage which has been followed and upheld by people since ancient times.