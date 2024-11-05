Speaker Om Birla Highlights Democratic Process Behind Enactment of Three New Criminal Laws

Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla, today said that the three new criminal laws were passed after extensive deliberations in the House and Standing Committee along with public participation. Addressing 135 diplomats/officials from 83 countries at a programme organized by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in the Parliament Premises to give information about these laws, Shri Birla observed that the three new criminal laws are in line with the challenges and expectations of the contemporary society.

Shri Birla noted that these laws have been made in accordance with the changes in technology and the nature of crimes. He further added that the law of India gives the right to justice to the last person and the general public sees the judge as God. He stressed that the public has immense faith in justice, which has become stronger in the journey of 75 years. He said that in today’s global environment, it is very important to understand the legal framework and values of each other’s countries. This increases diplomatic efficiency and mutual understanding among nations. Shri Birla suggested to the diplomats participating in the program that they should have an understanding of India’s legal structure, Parliament proceedings, and India’s democratic system.

Stating that in the last 75 years, public confidence in our legislative process has continuously increased which reflects the strength of democratic values and increasing accountability of governance, Shri Birla was of the view that this development has been due to our commitment to transparency, accountability and inclusiveness in legislative work. Lawmakers have worked continuously to meet the changing needs of the society, made laws that protect rights, promote justice and encourage economic development, he noted. He said that this increased confidence underlines a healthy democracy. He described the gender equality embodied in these laws as the basis of the country’s system and the basic concept of the Constitution and observed that this feature inspires and guides the world.

Expressing the view that Indian laws always reflect the country’s international commitments, Shri Birla said that India has always respected international laws and has been a strong votary of human rights. This commitment of India ensures that laws are made to uphold the dignity, liberty and equality of every citizen, he said. From gender equality, environmental protection to social welfare and progressive policies on anti-discrimination, Indian laws serve as an instrument of empowerment. Referring to India’s robust arbitration system, Shri Birla said that arbitration is India’s heritage which has been followed and upheld by people since ancient times.

Former Chief Justice of India Shri U.U. Lalit also addressed the participants on the occasion.