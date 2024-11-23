SPARKX 2024: Business Fest Hosted by GIFT Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The MBA Department of GIFT Autonomous College, Gangapada, Bhubaneswar, successfully hosted the much-anticipated business fest, SPARKX 2024, under the sponsorship of NALCO. The event brought together 312 business management students from 35 colleges, who competed across a wide range of events designed to foster creativity, leadership, and teamwork.

The competitions included Brain Teaser, Bizz Tank, Pixel Play, Extempore, Face Framing (Face Painting), Ad-Mad Show, Rock the Stage (Dance), and Sparkling Voice (Song). The fest was a dynamic platform for students to showcase their skills beyond the classroom and connect with peers from diverse institutions.

Inauguration Ceremony

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. Hemant Kumar Panda, Dean of Management. The Chief Guest, Shri Bamadeb Acharya, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar, inspired the participants with an insightful speech, emphasizing the importance of co-curricular activities in shaping future leaders.

Other dignitaries present included Dr. Trilochan Sahu (Principal), Mr. Tarun Kumar (Registrar), Er. Samir Ranjan Panda (OSD), and Prof. Sumati Mishra, who also motivated the students with their encouraging words.

Valedictory Program

The fest concluded with a grand Valedictory Program, where Shri Ramesh Chandra Joshi, Director, Finance graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He applauded the efforts of all participants and presented prizes to the winners of the various competitions.

The success of SPARKX 2024 was attributed to the meticulous planning and execution by Prof. Shibani Shubhasmita Nayak, the overall coordinator, in collaboration with the entire MBA Department. Prof. Abdul M Khan, the event coordinator, proposed a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the sponsors, participants, and organizing team for making the event a resounding success.

SPARKX 2024 left a lasting impression as a celebration of talent, teamwork, and innovation, embodying the spirit of young entrepreneurs and future business leaders.