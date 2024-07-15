Spain clinched a record-breaking fourth European Championship by defeating England 2-1 in a thrilling Euro 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin.

Nico Williams, one of Spain’s standout performers of the tournament, gave La Roja the lead early in the second half with a precise finish into the bottom corner, capitalizing on a perfectly-weighted pass from 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

England equalized midway through the second half with a brilliant left-footed strike from Cole Palmer from outside the box, leveling the score at the Olympiastadion in the German capital.

However, with just under five minutes remaining in regulation time, Spain regained the lead. Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in an inch-perfect pass from Marc Cucurella, securing the victory and capping off a stellar tournament for La Roja.

This win marks Spain’s fourth Euro title, adding to their previous wins in 1964, 2008, and 2012. For England, it is another heartbreak in the European Championship, marking consecutive final defeats, with the previous loss coming against Italy in a penalty shootout at Euro 2020.