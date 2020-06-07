Sowing seed balls for the regeneration of forest and making rich biodiversity

Bhubaneswar: Village Development Committee members of Kansil village of Kalahandi district celebrated world environment day 2020 and started a campaign on the regeneration of endangered and threatened species through seed sowing. VDC secretary Jagannath Bhoi said that Nature had provided more than 50000 direct cash through MFPs to our villagers. Still, most of the market demanded MFP species like Tamarind (Tamarindus indica), Mahula (Madhuca longifolia), Chiranji (Buchanania lanzan), Harida (Terminalia chebula), Bahada (Terminalia bellirica), and different verities of indigenous Mangos (Mangifera indica) are gradually decreasing due to different human made and natural causes.

This is the right time to collect seeds and prepare seed balls using a mixture of red soil, cow dung, cow urine, vermin compost, and sand. The seedling process is very simple; do not require any types of human made transplantation and watering methods. The idea is more cost-effective in comparison to plantation method and maximum chances of tree survival because the seed ball sowing process will start during July first week when the seeds collect natural rain water and natural protection for their survival. Today onwards, we will be preparing 10000 seed balls for our villages, and our block-level federation members decided every village has been making 10000 seed balls. All the seed balls will be sowing by villagers in their selected degraded forest, waste, barren & common land during the Vana Mahosthav Period (It is celebrated in almost all parts of India, but usually begins between 1st- 7th July. The festival raises the awareness of trees among people and highlights the need for planting and tending trees as one of the best ways to prevent global warming and reduce pollution) involving PRIs and forest department officials.

During this auspicious day, VDC and SHG members are taken an oath as “Today is the world environment day. We are celebrating it happily because the foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the climate that makes our village habitable all come from Nature. Nature gifted us all kinds of material freely. We request you all the citizens of our country raise your voice for the protection and conservation of Nature. Together we can act for Nature.”

# IGSSS is implementing the CRAFT-K project in 20 villages of Karlamunda of Kalahandi District in Odisha which envisages engaging with resilience building of small and marginal farmers against drought and other climate variability through adopting drought resilient climate smart practices.

