Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 (Series II) – Issue Price

New Delhi : In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(6)-B(W&M)/2022 dated June 15, 2022, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2022-23 (Series II) will be opened for subscription during the period August 22-26, 2022 with Settlement date August 30, 2022. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 5,197 (Rupees five thousand one hundred ninety seven only) per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated August 19, 2022.

Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,147 (Rupees five thousand one hundred forty seven only) per gram of gold.