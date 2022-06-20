Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 (Series I) – Issue Price

New Delhi :In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(6)-B(W&M)/2022 dated June 15, 2022, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2022-23 (Series I) will be opened for subscription during the period June 20-24, 2022 with Settlement date June 28, 2022. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be ` 5,091 (Rupees five thousand ninety one only) per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated June 17, 2022.

Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of ` 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be ` 5,041 (Rupees five thousand forty one only) per gram of gold.