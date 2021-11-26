Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 (Series VIII) – Issue Price

New Delhi : In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(5)-B(W&M)/2021 dated October 21, 2021, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 (Series VIII) will be opened for subscription during the period November 29- December 03, 2021 with Settlement date December 07, 2021. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 4,791 (Rupees Four thousand Seven hundred ninety one only) – per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated November 26, 2021.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,741 (Rupees Four thousand seven hundred forty one only) per gram of gold.